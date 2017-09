Aug 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s market regulator:

* Says share trading has been suspended in Jazztel

* Says suspension comes after petition from Orange

* French telecom group Orange said in June it would take Jazztel private after its $3.8 billion takeover. Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1ICEnIT] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)