REFILE-BRIEF-Spain's Abertis agrees to acquire Italy's A4 Holding
August 10, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Spain's Abertis agrees to acquire Italy's A4 Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix tipo in first line)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abertis :

* Says it has reached an agreement to acquire Italian industrial group A4 Holding

* Says the takeover is subject to due diligence process and should be finalised by the end of this year

* Says A4 Holding’s main assets include Italian highways A4 and A31

* The Spanish company gives no financial details of the operation Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1Tjh5xI] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
