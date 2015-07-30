BRIEF-Fireeye Inc Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.87

July 30 (Reuters) - Fireeye Inc :

* Q2 billings $178.3 million, up 57 percent from Q2 2014

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP billings in the range of $225 million to $230 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 70 to 73 percent of total revenue

* Sees FY non-GAAP total billings in the range of $840 million to $850 million

* Sees FY non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 71 to 74 percent of total revenue

* CFO Michael Sheridan intends to leave co

* Frank Verdecanna to serve as interim CFO

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.87

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue $147.2 million, up 56 percent from Q2 last year

* Sees Q3 total revenue in the range of $164 million to $168 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.44 to $0.48

* Sees FY 2015 total revenue in the range of $630 million to $645 million

* Sees FY non-GAAP loss per share of $1.70 to $1.80 Source text for Eikon:

