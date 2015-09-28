BRIEF-Cegedim H1 net profit group share up at 24.2 million euros

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cegedim SA :

* H1 operating income 15.0 million euros vs 16.2 million euros ($18.2 million) year ago

* H1 consolidated profit group share 24.2 million euros vs loss of 17.4 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 40.3 million euros vs 36.5 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 246.1 million euros vs 238.6 million euros year ago

* Confirms its expectation of like-for-like revenue growth from continuing activities of 2.5 pct for 2015

* Confirms its expectation of underlying EBIT growth of 10 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1iWwGbX

