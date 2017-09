BRIEF-Wendel reports H1 net income group share of 32.2 million euros

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Wendel SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share of 32.2 million euros ($36.10 million) versus 70.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating income is 200.8 million euros versus 161.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 3.78 billion euros versus 2.79 billion euros a year ago

* Says NAV per share as of Aug. 31 was 146.3 euros per share, up 12.9 percent over 12 months

* Says all the investment objectives for 2013-2017 period are already achieved ($1 = 0.8920 euros)