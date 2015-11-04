FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland pension deficit hits capital ratio
November 4, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland pension deficit hits capital ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland

* Continues to trade in line with expectations, good momentum across all businesses

* Defaulted loan volumes fell by 0.8 billion eur since end-june to 12.5 billion eur end-sept

* Generated c. 40Bps of fully loaded capital, offset by fx (c. 20bps), pension deficit (c. 70bps)

* Expects to maintain a buffer above cet 1 ratio of 10 percent, on track to de-recognise preference stock

* Net interest margin averaged 2.18 percent in q3, partly offset by lower yields on liquid asset portfolio

* Loan volumes fell to 84 billion eur due to weak sterling, net lending growth in main businesses

* Fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio, minus preference stock, was 10.6 percent at end-sept Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

