BRIEF-Allied Irish margins up slightly, impaired loans fall
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Allied Irish margins up slightly, impaired loans fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks :

* Net Interest Margin (NIM), excluding ELG, Increased to 1.94 from 1.92 pct at end June

* Net loan book remained stable at 64 billion, performing loans, including positive fx, increased

* Core tier 1 ratio will be 12.2 percent, excluding preference shares, post proposed capital reorganisation

* Reduction of 2 billion eur in impaired loan balances since end june 2015 to 16 billion eur

* Expect lower provision writebacks in h2 versus h1 2015

* Profitability and capital generation trend continues

* Irish mortgage arrears declined by 19% in the nine months to september

* 6.2bn of new lending drawdowns to september 2015 - a 53 percent increase year on year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
