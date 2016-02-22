FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland FY profit up 30 pct, eyes dividend return
February 22, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland FY profit up 30 pct, eyes dividend return

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland

* Bank of Ireland FY underlying profit before tax of 1.2 billion euros versus 921 million euro profit a year ago

* Bank of Ireland customer loan impairment charge of 32 bps versus 90 bps in 2014, cost/income ratio 53 percent

* Bank of Ireland fy net interest margin 2.19 bps, took 84 million eur of provision writebacks

* Bank of Ireland net loan book 85 bln eur vs 84 bln at end-sept, 3.9 billion increase in core loan books

* Bank of Ireland fully loaded core tier 1 capital ratio 11.3 pct vs 10.6 pct at end-Sept, SREP 10.25 percent

* Bank of Ireland says aims to have sustainable dividend, ambition is to re-commence payments in respect of FY 2016

* Bank of Ireland says aims for initial payment in first half of 2017, dividend level and rate of progression will reflect a range of factors

* Bank of Ireland says to commence dividend at modest level, progressively building to ratio of around 50 percent of sustainable earnings Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

