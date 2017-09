Jan 18 (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor Aercap

* CEO Aengus Kelly says has seen no slowdown in demand for new fuel-efficient planes following fall in oil price

* Tells Airline Economics conference in Dublin that AerCap sees increased demand for older aircraft, but no sign of fall in interest for newer planes

* Says sees significant and stable demand for aircraft in China Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)