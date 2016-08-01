FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2016 / 6:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Portugal's Millennium bcp says Fosun offer not hostile, reassuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, says:

* Saturday's offer received from China's Fosun to buy a stake of at least 16.7 percent via a dedicated capital hike, with a possible further increase of the stake to up to 30 percent, is not considered hostile.

* "We see Fosun's proposal as an interesting offer by a very credible investor. We do not consider this as a hostile approach," a Millennium bcp spokesman tells Reuters.

* "They (Fosun) do not seek to gain control of the bank, but want a relevant shareholding position, which shows that there are important international investors out there who are ready to support Millennium bcp in the implementation of its strategic plan," the spokesman adds. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)

