BRIEF-Portugal's Millennium bcp says Fosun offer not hostile, reassuring

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, says:

* Saturday's offer received from China's Fosun to buy a stake of at least 16.7 percent via a dedicated capital hike, with a possible further increase of the stake to up to 30 percent, is not considered hostile.

* "We see Fosun's proposal as an interesting offer by a very credible investor. We do not consider this as a hostile approach," a Millennium bcp spokesman tells Reuters.

* "They (Fosun) do not seek to gain control of the bank, but want a relevant shareholding position, which shows that there are important international investors out there who are ready to support Millennium bcp in the implementation of its strategic plan," the spokesman adds.