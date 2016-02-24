FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Glanbia FY EPS up 10.6 pct in 2015; seen up 8-10 pct in 2016
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 24, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glanbia FY EPS up 10.6 pct in 2015; seen up 8-10 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Glanbia

* Fy adjusted eps 79.14 cent, up 10.6% constant currency (up 29.4% reported)

* Outlook for 2016 is positive and we are guiding 8% to 10% growth in adjusted earnings per share, constant currency

* Ebita in the wholly owned business 271.0 million, up 10.5%, constant currency (up 29.9% reported)

* Recommended full year dividend of 12.1 cent per share, an increase of 10%.

* Year end net debt position 584.2 million compared to 510.4 million in 2014

* Ebita margins in the wholly owned business 9.8%, up 130 basis points, constant currency (up 160 basis points reported) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.