BRIEF-Glanbia FY EPS up 10.6 pct in 2015; seen up 8-10 pct in 2016

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Glanbia

* Fy adjusted eps 79.14 cent, up 10.6% constant currency (up 29.4% reported)

* Outlook for 2016 is positive and we are guiding 8% to 10% growth in adjusted earnings per share, constant currency

* Ebita in the wholly owned business 271.0 million, up 10.5%, constant currency (up 29.9% reported)

* Recommended full year dividend of 12.1 cent per share, an increase of 10%.

* Year end net debt position 584.2 million compared to 510.4 million in 2014

* Ebita margins in the wholly owned business 9.8%, up 130 basis points, constant currency (up 160 basis points reported)