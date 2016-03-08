FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grafton FY operating profit up 15 pct, sees growth in 2016
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 8, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grafton FY operating profit up 15 pct, sees growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Grafton

* Grafton adjusted FY operating profit up 15 percent to £126.8 million, revenue up 6 percent to £2.21 billion

* Grafton operating profit margin increased by 40 bps to 5.7 percent, should see further progress towards 7 percent in 2016

* Grafton total 2015 dividend increased by 16 percent to 12.50 pence sterling

* Grafton expects to deliver organic growth in 2016, benefit from exposure to strong Irish, Netherlands economies

* Grafton says downside risks to resilient UK domestic demand, brexit referendum could weigh on confidence

* Jan, Feb daily like-for-like revenue up 5.8 percent in UK merchanting, 11.5 percent Irish, 1.5 percent Belgium, 6.1 percent Netherlands Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.