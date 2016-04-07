FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 7, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UniCredit confident on Pop Vicenza cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Unicredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni says:

* confident Popolare di Vicenza cash call will go ahead in a positive manner

* state-backed fund to help weak banks positive only if it benefits the entire banking system, not just 1-2 lenders

* planned fund to help weak banks is not linked to Pop Vicenza cash call, sees no impact on rights issue

* doesn’t know timeframe of planned fund to help banks, intense work on creating scheme underway but its launch should not be taken for granted

* Q1 in line with expectations; good trends in revenues, lending and deposit volumes are growing, cost of risk better than expected Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

