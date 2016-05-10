FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UniCredit CEO says serene about his position
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UniCredit CEO says serene about his position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Unicredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni says:

* He is serene about his position, it’s up to shareholders and board to decide on management change and there is no decision so far

* Bank could have exercised clauses to pull out of the Banca Popolare di Vicenza capital increase, but there was never a risk for UniCredit to end up with a big stake in the Vicenza-based lender

* There was no internal audit on Banca Popolare di Vicenza cash call underwriting, UniCredit board understood sense of operation

* Takes for granted that Pioneer deal with Spain’s Santander will be closed although it is taking a long time, no reason to expect changes in terms of deal

* He expects no further restructuring charges in Austria this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.