BRIEF-UniCredit CEO says serene about his position

May 10 (Reuters) - Unicredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni says:
* He is serene about his position, it’s up to shareholders and board to decide on management change and there is no decision so far
* Bank could have exercised clauses to pull out of the Banca Popolare di Vicenza capital increase, but there was never a risk for UniCredit to end up with a big stake in the Vicenza-based lender
* There was no internal audit on Banca Popolare di Vicenza cash call underwriting, UniCredit board understood sense of operation
* Takes for granted that Pioneer deal with Spain’s Santander will be closed although it is taking a long time, no reason to expect changes in terms of deal
* He expects no further restructuring charges in Austria this year