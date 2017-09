June 6 (Reuters) -

* Ireland’s eir telecom operator announces launch of 350 million senior secured notes offering

* Ireland’s eir says net proceeds of the offering will be used, with balance sheet cash, to redeem in full outstanding amount of eir’s existing 9.25% senior secured notes due 2020

* Ireland's eir to issue 350 million eur of senior secured notes due 2022 via eircom finance DAC