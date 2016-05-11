FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediobanca sees higher dividend this financial yr - CEO
May 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mediobanca sees higher dividend this financial yr - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells journalists on a post-results call:

* expects to be able to raise dividend payout this financial year barring surprises

* will consider investment in Veneto Banca should it be needed to make IPO successful, but at present not on the table

* will evaluate Cairo Communication’s offer for RCS MediaGroup objectively, does not know if there are any realistic alternative offers

* does not have time frame for sale of 3 percent stake in insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

