BRIEF-Telecom Italia CEO says no need for "external capital"
May 16, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telecom Italia CEO says no need for "external capital"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo tells analyst call:

* Company does not need any “external capital”

* Conversion of savings shares would create value but conditions to do it no longer there CFO Piergiorgio Peluso says:

* Sees 80 million euro in labour costs cuts this year, that number to remain constant in 2017, 2018

* Cost cutting plan will help reach stable domestic EBITDA this year which is ratings agencies’ main concern Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

