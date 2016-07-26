BRIEF-CNH Industrial sees farming machinery market flat next yr

July 26 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin says:

* Sees farming machinery market flat next year

* Does not see recent strong performance in agriculture machinery unit continuing in Q3 given scheduled shutdown

* Q4 performance of farming machinery unit will depend on expectations for market in 2017; could ramp up output if needed

* The UK commercial vehicles market is showing some sign of weakness, too early to comment about 2017 CNH industrial exec adds 2016 capex is unlikely to be above previous year's level

