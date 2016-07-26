FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EI Towers CEO says does not expect progress on INWIT stake sale this yr
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 26, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-EI Towers CEO says does not expect progress on INWIT stake sale this yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - EI Towers CEO Guido Barbieri tells analysts in a post-results conference call:

* Spain one of the markets group is looking at, process to reach a deal with Spain's Axion is not finalised

* does not expect anything to happen on Telecom Italia's sale of stake in mast subsidiary INWIT in short term or this year

* group's approach to international M&A is opportunistic, wants to invest in countries in which distribution model is similar to Italy's

* not close to any deal outside Italy, looking at other portfolios in Europe but all at preliminary stage Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
