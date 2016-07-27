BRIEF-Telecom Italia, Fastweb JV open to commercial partners, not equity investors - source

July 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia:

* a company source clarifies broadband JV with Fastweb open to other commercial partners, not to equity investors

* CEO Flavio Cattaneo earlier said the JV was open to other partners, but he wasn't aware if there was any other party interested in investing in infrastructure

* Telecom Italia and Fastweb said on Tuesday they have agreed to create a joint venture that will invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) to help speed up the rollout of an ultrafast broadband network in 29 cities across Italy. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Paola Arosio)