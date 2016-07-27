FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees NAFTA margins close to rivals' once revamps U.S. plants
July 27, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees NAFTA margins close to rivals' once revamps U.S. plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to clarify that 4th and 5th bullet points refer to U.S. passenger car production, not all vehicle production there)

July 27 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne tells analysts in a post-results conference call:

* expects NAFTA profit margins to get very close to those of rivals once retooling of U.S. plants is completed

* expects to stop making sedans in US by end of Q1 2017

* there has been progress in finding partner to make Chrysler 200, Dodge Dart models

* company must rework relationship with U.S. worker union UAW in order to continue to make passenger cars in the United States in future

* it would be very difficult for group to justify investment in U.S. passenger car plants in future without reworking of UAW union relationship

* does not expect additional charges in unlikely event that carmaker fails to find partner to produce passenger cars in the United States

* believes 2018 targets achievable Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer adds:

* rental agency sales made up 75 percent of Q2 U.S. fleet sales vs 80 percent year earlier

* sees liquidity of around 23 billion euros by end of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
