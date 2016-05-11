FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Permanent tsb says may not generate guided return on equity
May 11, 2016 / 6:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Permanent tsb says may not generate guided return on equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb

* May not generate a return on equity of c.10 pct by 2018 as previously guided due to increased external risks

* Challenges included increasing regulatory costs, low interest rate environment, modest mortgage market growth

* Continued to trade in line with expectations and has been profitable for Q1

* NIM increased to 1.47 percent (core bank: 1.75 percent). versus 1.30 percent in Q4, on track for medium term target

* Npls reduced further by 0.2 billion eur; cost income ratio trending downwards, however outlook is challenging

* Fully loaded cet1 ratio 15.4 percent, new mortgage lending grew by 4 percent to end April Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
