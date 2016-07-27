BRIEF-Impairment write-backs help push ptsb H1 profit to 117 mln euros

July 27 (Reuters) - permanent tsb

* H1 profit before exceptional items and tax 117 million euros, an improvement of 116 million over H1 2015

* H1 cost income ratio 87 percent versus 86 percent year ago, anticipates further potential increases in regulatory costs

* H1 impairment write-back 61 million eur, 35 million from change to house price inflation, expects charge H2

* Not possible to give precise date for completing UK non-core transaction, talking to authorities

* Net interest margin (excluding ELG fees) 1.43 percent at end-June versus 1.47 percent at end-March

* NPLs fell 0.4 billion eur from end-2015, fully loaded CET1 ratio 15.9 percent versus 15.4 percent end-march

* H1 new mortgage lending increased by 4 percent year-on-year to 211 million euros

* Challenges remain in mortgage market, regulatory costs and uk referendum outcome Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)