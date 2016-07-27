BRIEF-Permanent tsb CEO says confident on SSM stress tests

July 27 (Reuters) - permanent tsb

* permanent tsb CEO says no reason to believe any additional capital needed over SSM private stress test due to close in Q4

* permanent tsb acting CFO says planning on further debt issuance before the end of the year

* permanent tsb ceo says double digit ROE for any bank is probably a stretch, would continue to dampen down expectations

* permanent tsb ceo says will not chase volume just to meet mortgage market share targets Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)