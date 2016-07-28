FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allied Irish H1 profits slow to 1 bln euros on lower writebacks
July 28, 2016 / 6:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allied Irish H1 profits slow to 1 bln euros on lower writebacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks

* H1 profit before tax 1.017 billion eur versus 1.235 billion euros euro profit a year ago

* Total provision writeback of 211 million eur in H1 versus 540 million eur writbeack a year ago

* Net loans 61 billion eur versus 63 billion eur end-Dec, impaired loans decreased by 1.8 billion eur to 11.3 billion

* Repays state 1.76 billion eur, including 160 million eur accrued interest, from planned coco redemption

* H1 8 percent increase new lending in ireland, 6.1 billion approved, 3.9 billion drawdown

* Brexit has created instability and impacted confidence of international markets

* Practical implications of brexit for ireland, the uk and aib, are, as of yet, not fully known

* H1 NIM 2.08 percent versus 2.09 in Q1, fully loaded CET1 ratio 13.3 percent versus 13.1 percent end-March

* Profit generation partially offset by increase in volatility in irish defined benefit pension scheme Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

