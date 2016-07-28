FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish monthly retail sales drop 5.8 percent on volatile motor trade
July 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Irish monthly retail sales drop 5.8 percent on volatile motor trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes suffered their sharpest monthly drop in over six years in June, falling 5.8 percent, but were just 1 percent lower excluding the volatile motor trade and remained sharply higher than a year ago.

Sales across all sectors were up 5.3 percent year-on-year, though that was significantly lower than the 8.1 percent annual rise seen in May. Furniture and hardware sales fell sharply alongside the 4 percent monthly drop in motor sales, provisional data from the Central Statistics Office showed.

However, July is a key month for the sector that many buyers target because new vehicle registration plates become available. The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) reported last week that sales in the first 20 days of this month had risen 11 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Larry King)

