Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kerry Group CEO:

* Sees pick up in diary prices in 2017 due to cuts in production, EU intervention and improving China demand

* But says optimism on dairy prices 'needs to be tempered' as prices improving due to temporary measures; 'There is still a lot of milk around the globe'

* Global dairy prices this week rose 6.6 pct, most since Oct 2015