BRIEF-Glanbia sees dairy prices strengthening in medium term

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Glanbia Finance Director Mark Garvey:

* says dariy prices in medium term 'will be a little bit stronger as supply has come off and demand has remained firm... but it is hard to call how quickly'

* Stronger dairy a net positive for Glanbia, but a slower increase better for the business

* Sees performance nutritional sales continuing to grow in line with market at mid single digit rate

* Sees like for like branded revenue growth in performance nutritional in H2 'roughly in line' with H1 4.4%

* Says sees no significant direct impact on Glanbia from Brexit; 'the challenge is uncertainty'