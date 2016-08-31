BRIEF-Grafton says UK demand relatively flat since Brexit, looking at cost initiatives

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Grafton

* H1 revenue +13 percent to 1.23 billion pounds, growth broadly split between existing business and acquisitions

* H1 adjusted operating profit +12 percent to 61.2 million pounds, interim dividend up 6 percent to 4.75p

* Average daily like-for-like revenue in July, August + 1.8 percent, UK merchanting marginally positive

* Still too early to assess likely impact on UK economy from Brexit, demand relatively flat since

* UK remains very price competitive, progressing a number of initiatives with a focus on cost control