10 months ago
BRIEF-Ireland's PTSB says new mortgage drawdowns up 12 pct y/y
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ireland's PTSB says new mortgage drawdowns up 12 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* Permanent tsb - new mortgage lending drawdowns increased by 12% on a year-on-year (yoy) basis at end-Q3

* Permanent tsb - group NIM (excluding elg fees) improved to 1.44 percent from 1.43 percent in h1 (core bank: 1.71%)

* Permanent tsb - expect the group NIM to be marginally higher in the second half compared to the first half of the year.

* Permanent tsb - group operating expenses trending in line with previous guidance

* Permanent tsb - impairments trending in line with previous guidance, at the end of q3 were down by 0.3 billion from december 2015

* Permanent tsb - group fully loaded CET1 ratio increased to 16.7% Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
