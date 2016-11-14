FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Kingspan expects FY trading profit to rise by over 30 pct y/y
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 14, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kingspan expects FY trading profit to rise by over 30 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kingspan Group Plc

* Sales in the third quarter were up 5 percent (+10 percent pre-currency).

* Sales nine month to end-Sept 2.27 billion eur, up 13 percent y/y (+17 percent pre-currency)

* UK insulated panels continue to trade positively, UK sales in insulation boards strong

* Year-end net debt forecast around 400 million euros, weakening of sterling impacting translating of earnings

* Going through period of mild raw material cost inflation as expected, related recovery under way

* Assuming current fx, expect FY trading profit of approximately 335 million euros, over 30 pct ahead y/y Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.