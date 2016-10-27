FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-C&C cites Brexit as operating profit falls 8 pct
October 27, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-C&C cites Brexit as operating profit falls 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* C&C says H1 reported operating profit before exceptionals 55.1m, down 7.9%; says operating profits stabilised in Ireland

* C&C says seeing some volatility in consumer behaviour across industry on economic uncertainty following brexit, sterling devaluation

* C&C says fall of sterling had adverse impact on reported revenues and operating profits of 24.4m and 2.8m, respectively

* C&C says net revenue in domestic markets for bulmers, tennent's and magners brands saw modest decline of 0.8% in H1

* C&C says adjusted diluted eps 13.9 cent down 6.1% reflecting lower operating profit; interim dividend increase of 5% to 4.96c per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

