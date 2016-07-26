BRIEF-Sulzer confirms guidance on sales and operational ebita margin

July 26 (Reuters) - Sulzer Says

* updated Guidance Indicates 2016 Order Intake Will Be At The Higher End Of Previously Communicated Range Of 5% to -10%, now closer to -5%

* Adjusted sales and operational ebita remained stable in the first half of 2016

* H1 Order intake impacted by oil and gas market headwinds - decreased, but increased by 8% sequentially in the second quarter of 2016

* confirms its guidance on sales (-5% to -10%) and operational EBITA margin (approximately 8%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)