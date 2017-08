Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* Kofola says board decided to pay CZK 156 million in advance payment on 2016 dividend

* Kofola says advance dividend from 2016 profit to be CZK 7 per share

* Kofola says advance dividend to shareholders holding stock on Nov 7, payable on Dec 5