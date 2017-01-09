FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Czech watchdog fines Vodafone, O2 Czech Republic CZK 99 mln for anti-competitive network connections
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 9, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Czech watchdog fines Vodafone, O2 Czech Republic CZK 99 mln for anti-competitive network connections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic, Vodafone Group Plc

* Czech anti-monopoly office says fines Vodafone, O2 Czech Republic CZK 99 million for anti-competitive network connections

* Fine to be shared by the two firms

* Says firms illegally agreed since 2001 to connect their networks directly, without the alternative to engage third parties even if transit through third party was more favourable for customers

* Says banned the agreement

* Says first ruling on the issue was in 2003, this ruling follows court examination; says one party hads filed an appeal aginst this new ruling Further company coverage:

