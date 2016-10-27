FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Telefonica says committed to maintaining current credit ratings
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 27, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Telefonica says committed to maintaining current credit ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Telefonica

* Says in conference call that it is committed to maintaining current debt ratings

* Says negative impact of currencies in Latin America will fall in the coming quarter

* Says will pursue "inorganic" measures to cut debt when they make strategic sense

* Says does not want to depend on external factors to reduce leverage

* Says does not expect to carry out significant share buybacks

* Says can reach debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5 organically in the medium term

* Says working on different alternatives for its business in Mexico

* Says very focused on organic growth in Brazil Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
