BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says could reach 25 percent market share in Europe

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ryanair CEO

* says targeting Europe short-haul market share of up to 25 percent by 2024, depending on market size

* Says margins on ancillaries to come down as they are priced aggressively to boost take-up

* says expects to take options on 737 max 200s

* says expects fares to remain stable at current low levels in coming years

* says 2 percent better booked through to March compared to same time last year

* hopes to eventually work directly with hotels and guest houses, cutting out intermediaries like booking.com, airbnb Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)