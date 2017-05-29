FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Irish retail sales growth excluding cars remains robust in April
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 3 months ago

Irish retail sales growth excluding cars remains robust in April

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Irish annual retail sales volumes increased at the slowest pace in almost four years in April due largely to a Brexit-influenced fall in car sales, central statistics office data showed on Monday.

Retail sales volumes, which have staged a rapid recovery since 2014, fell 0.6 percent month-on-month but were 1.6 percent up on the year, as consumers imported more used cars due to the sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

But excluding car sales, which have fallen by 10 percent so far this year, "core" retail sales expanded by 0.4 percent month-on-month and 6.4 percent on an annual basis as department stores, bars and furniture and lighting sales all rose sharply. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.