Canada adds 34,300 jobs in August, all gains in part-time work
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Canada adds 34,300 jobs in August, all gains in part-time work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s economy added a higher-than-expected 34,300 jobs in August, due mostly to a jump in part-time work, according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday.

The unemployment rate remained steady at 7.3 percent in August.

August 2012 July 2012

Jobs gain/loss +34,300 -30,400

full-time -12,500 +21,300

part-time +46,700 -51,600

Unemployment rate 7.3 pct 7.3 pct

Participation 66.6 pct 66.5 pct

Labor force 18.887 mln 18.856 mln

August 2012 August 2011 Pct change

Avg hourly wage C$24.58 C$23.70 +3.7

NOTE:

- Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 10,00 jobs in August. They saw the unemployment rate remaining at 7.3 percent.

- The employment figures are seasonally adjusted.

- Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

