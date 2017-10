Canada June wholesale trade edges down 0.1 pct

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade dipped by 0.1 percent in June from May on lower sales of agricultural supplies, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

(Percent changes)

June June May (rev) May (prev)

mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Wholesale trade -0.1 +6.3 +0.9 +0.9 Wholesale trade ex-autos -0.6 +4.0 +0.8 +0.8 Wholesale inventories +0.4 +8.2 +0.3 +0.1 Sectors: Farm products +3.3 -1.7 Food/beverages +0.3 +5.3 Personal/household -0.1 +1.0 Motor vehicles and parts +2.2 +18.8 Building +0.4 +6.2 Machinery/equipment +1.3 +11.4 Misc. -6.4 -6.3 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a gain of 0.1 percent in June wholesale trade from May. All figures are seasonally adjusted.