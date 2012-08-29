FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada producer prices fall 0.5 percent in July
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Canada producer prices fall 0.5 percent in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canadian producer prices dropped 0.5 percent in July from June on lower prices for chemical products and cars, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Raw materials prices climbed 0.9 percent on the month. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change)

Month-on-month Year-on-year

July June(rev) June(prev) July June(rev) June(prev) total -0.5 -0.3 -0.3 +0.3 +0.4 +0.4 ex petrol/coal -0.6 +0.4 +0.5 +0.8 +1.0 +1.0 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change)

Month-on-month Year-on-year

July June(rev) June(prev) July June(rev) June(prev) total +0.9 -4.1 -4.0 -10.0 -11.8 -11.7 ex min fuels +0.8 +0.5 +0.7 -3.3 -4.2 -4.1

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent increase in industrial prices in July from June and a 2.0 percent rise in raw materials prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
