Canada Q2 current account deficit jumps on lower exports

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s current account deficit widened to C$16.02 billion ($16.18 billion) in the second quarter from a revised C$10.15 billion deficit in the first quarter on lower exports of energy and higher imports of goods, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted figures in billions of Canadian dollars:

Q2 2012 Q1(Rev) Q1(Prev) Q2 2011

Current Account -16.016 -10.152 -10.273 -15.925

Goods -3.602 +2.336 +2.390 -3.343

Services -6.221 -6.435 -6.215 -6.613

Investment Income -5.530 -5.377 -5.747 -5.225

NOTE: Analysts had on average forecast a current account deficit of C$15.30 billion in the second quarter of 2012.