S&P: China developers getting closer to "downgrade thresholds"

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Tough operating conditions and heightened refinancing risks in China’s property market are pushing more developers loser to their downgrade thresholds, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report on Thursday.

In the report titled “The Worst Is Yet To Come For Chinese Developers In Asia’s Shaky Property Sector,” S&P warned that negative rating actions are likely to increase over the next six months.

“Many developers in China may be at increased risk of refinancing due to weaker property sales, high funding costs, and tightened liquidity. And that will increase the pressure on ratings,” S&P credit analyst Bei Fu said in a news release.

“Some small and mid-sized companies may find it increasingly hard to maintain their competitive positions when lenders and investors turn cautious on higher-risk credits. But large and well-capitalized developers will continue to grow by acquiring land at now deflated land prices and accessing funding.”

Standard & Poor’s projects that prices could drop 10 percent between June 2011 and June 2012.

