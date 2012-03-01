Funai Electric <6839.OS>-2011/12 div forecast

March 1 (Reuters) - FUNAI ELECTRIC CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 50.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Funai Electric Co Ltd is a medium-size maker of audio-visual equipment. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6839.TK1.