Feb 24 (Reuters) - UCHIDA YOKO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jan 20,2012 Jan 20,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 51.00 55.50 Operating loss 1.13 loss 800 mln Recurring loss 930 mln loss 700 mln Net loss 910 mln loss 600 mln NOTE - Uchida Yoko Co Ltd trades in office equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8057.TK1.