Tachi-s <7239.T>-2011/12 div forecast
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 24, 2012 / 7:17 AM / 6 years ago

Tachi-s <7239.T>-2011/12 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) -
                TACHI-S CO LTD
                PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
                Full year to     Full year to
                March 31,2012    March 31,2012
                LATEST           PREVIOUS
                FORECAST         FORECAST
 Annual div        14.00 yen        12.00 yen
    NOTE - Tachi-s Co Ltd is a comprehensive automobile seat
manufacturer.       If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will
in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to
the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law
in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7239.TK1.

