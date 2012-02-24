FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyo Engineering Works <6443.T>-2011/12 div
#Industrials
February 24, 2012 / 7:02 AM / 6 years ago

Toyo Engineering Works <6443.T>-2011/12 div

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) -
                TOYO ENGINEERING WORKS LTD
                PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
                Full year to     Full year to
                March 31,2012    March 31,2012
                LATEST           PREVIOUS
                FORECAST         FORECAST
 Annual div         2.50 yen         5.00 yen
 -Q2 div             nil              nil
    NOTE - Toyo Engineering Works Ltd is a leading integrated
specialist maker of freezers.       If there is no Q1 or Q3
dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis.
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6443.TK1.

