Yasuragi <8919.NG>-2011/12 div forecast
February 24, 2012 / 7:02 AM / 6 years ago

Yasuragi <8919.NG>-2011/12 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) -
                YASURAGI CO LTD
                PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
                Full year to     Full year to
                Jan 31,2012      Jan 31,2012
                LATEST           PREVIOUS
                FORECAST         FORECAST
 -Q2 div             nil              nil
    NOTE - Yasuragi Co Ltd is the full company name.       If
there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond
to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8919.TK1.

