Feb 24 (Reuters) - MORESCO CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.69 19.55 Operating 1.21 1.47 Recurring 1.30 1.60 Net 720 mln 1.00 NOTE - Moresco Corp develops lubricating oil, other chemical products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5018.TK1.