Feb 27 (Reuters) - ARTIZA NETWORKS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 740 mln 950 mln Operating loss 26 mln loss 17 mln Recurring loss 3 mln prft 2 mln Net loss 4 mln nil NOTE - Artiza Networks Inc is a maker of telecommunications equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6778.TK1.